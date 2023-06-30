New-boy admits working with 'great man' Maloney was key to Wigan Athletic move

Liverpool-born Smith has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the DW after seeing out his contract at Burton.

And he admitted the chance to work with Maloney was one he could not turn down.

Latics new-boy Jonny Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Straight away, you could just see he is a great man," said Smith.

"He wants to play football the right way and, having chats with him and everyone around the place, it seems like a great family club.

“It’s a new start for the club with the new owners - and there is a buzz around the club again.

"I’m very excited to be part of it.”

Maloney had bemoaned the lack of pace and one-v-one ability in the squad since he arrived in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he's wasted no time in addressing that need by making Smith his second summer signing.

"I'm very pleased we have managed to sign Jonny," said Maloney. "He has all the attributes that we are looking for in a wide player and also the values that will fit in well with the team and our club.

"Jonny can play on both sides and will bring speed to our attacking play."

Liverpool-born Smith scored five times in 38 appearances for Burton last term. and was loaned out to Cheltenham, Fylde, Tranmere, Oldham, Swindon before joining Burton in January 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 25-year-old can't wait to get going after moving back to the north west.

“I’m delighted to be here, and it’s a massive opportunity for myself," he said.

"Wigan is a huge club, and it shouldn’t be where it is in League One, so I’m excited to get going.

"It’s a huge honour - and it’s a dream move for myself to play for a club like this which is so close to home.

“Burton was a good chance for me to play in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve played in League One for the last few years and I feel like I’m ready to give more in this league.

“I’m a winger who wants to get at players and make things happen.

"Pace is my biggest attribute and I want to make things happen and get them off their feet.”

Smith - who takes the No.18 shirt - follows Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison in through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Maloney is looking to bring in several more players this summer to add quality and quantity to a squad that will be much changed from last term.

Tendayi Darikwa, Ryan Nyambe, Steven Caulker, Joe Bennett, Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards were released at the end of last term.

And Anthony Scully, Tom Naylor and Graeme Shinnie have been allowed to join Portsmouth, Chesterfield and Aberdeen respectively over the last fortnight or so.

Latics fly out this weekend for a week-long stay at the home of the Hungarian national side, on the outskirts of Budapest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad