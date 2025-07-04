Callum McManaman will be a Latics player for at least another 12 months

Callum McManaman signalled his intention to 'create more memories' after penning a new 12-month contract with Wigan Athletic.

The 34-year-old, in his third spell with Latics, is currently sixth on the club’s all-time appearance list with 208.

And the Academy product is showing no signs of letting up, as he aims to make an impression in Ryan Lowe's first full season in charge.

"I am absolutely over the moon to extend my stay here by another season," he said. "This football club is my home, and it's always a special moment every time I pull on a Wigan Athletic shirt.

"I'm proud to have already played over 200 games for the club, and I am looking forward to adding to that figure over the next 12 months.

"I still believe I have lots to offer both on and off the field, and there are a few big moments still to come.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to the gaffer and Gregor Rioch for putting their faith in me, as well as the fans for their continued support.

"I've already made memories to last a lifetime - here's to hoping we can create more!"

The contract re-signing was particularly pleasing for sporting director Gregor Rioch, the long-term head of the Academy system which produced McManaman and so many others.

"Callum's journey with Wigan Athletic has been nothing short of sensational - and we are all delighted his story here will continue," said Rioch.

"He is someone who understands the values and culture of the football club, and is a real role model to younger players, setting high standards every day.

"It was really important to ensure Callum remained part of the project because we know he can have a huge impact both on and off the field."

Head coach Lowe was always confident McManaman would extend his stay having been offered new terms at the end of last season.

"I am really pleased that Callum has extended his stay at Wigan Athletic," he said.

"He's a fantastic character who knows what Wigan Athletic is all about, coming through the youth ranks and representing Latics at the highest level.

"We feel that he still has a big part to play on and off the pitch. I've only worked with Callum for a couple of months, but he's shown what this football club is all about.

"And I am looking forward to working with him for a full 12 months."

Lowe has already spoken of his hope that McManaman remains with Latics 'for many years to come', and eventually moving into a key off-field role.

"I spoke to Cal at the end of last season about what he wanted to do going forward," said Lowe. "And he told me he sees himself at Wigan Athletic for many years to come.

"Whether that might one day take him into something like pathway manager...because he knows what Wigan Athletic is like, and also what other clubs are like, which will help players going out to play games.

"He is going to be something special for this football club - on and off the pitch - for a long time to come.

"He's exactly what I want...good people about the place. With good people like Cal, you want to keep them around."