Wigan Athletic chief reveals Paul Mullin cash problem - and Dara Costelloe masterplan!
The 30-year-old is one of three striker signings already this summer, along with Christian Saydee from Portsmouth and Dara Costelloe from Burnley.
Indeed, during Costelloe's talks with Latics, he enquired about the possibility of Mullin also joining the club.
Lowe, however, more than allayed any fears the young Irishman had about moving to Wigan.
"I spoke to Dara on the phone, when we were discussing his deal, and he actually asked about Paul," said the Latics head coach.
"He mentioned there'd been a lot of talk that Paul would be coming here, and I told him 'yes' straight away.
"I told him Paul was in doing his medical as we speak, and I was never anything but honest with him.
"One of the attributes Paul would bring, as well as on the pitch, is off the pitch as a leader, and he's showed that already.
"To have won all those promotions in recent years, it has to give you something you can pass on to younger players like Dara.
"Paul is 30 years of age but he looks like a 21-year-old in terms of his body and his condition.
"And he's definitely got a big part to play on and off the pitch."
Lowe also expanded on why Mullin - who had two years remaining on his Wrexham contract - joined Latics on a season-long loan rather than a permanent deal
"We couldn't afford him!" laughed the Liverpudlian. "Listen, I don't know what else to say...the simple fact is we couldn't afford a permanent deal.
"I spoke to Mulls at the back end of last season, we were given permission from Wrexham, to see whether he would be available on a loan.
"Although he only lives about three miles away from me, I didn't actually know him, but he's always been on my radar.
"I tried to take him to Plymouth when I was down there, because he's not only a fantastic footballer, he's also a fantastic lad.
"He actually said to his agent he didn't want to go anywhere else if he was leaving Wrexham, he only wanted to come here, which reflects well not just on me but also the football club.
"There were a lot of other clubs who would have loved to have signed him, and it's great that he's seen the project here and wants to be a part of it."
Mullin left Wrexham after finding it ‘difficult’ that manager Phil Parkinson appeared to ‘trust me less’.
He certainly won’t have that issue at Wigan under his new gaffer.
“Wherever you play your football, it's massive to have that faith in you from your manager...and not just the manager, but the fans and your team-mates...you want everyone to believe in you,” he added.
"To come and have the gaffer’s faith already is really good, and hopefully I can repay him with good performances this year.”
