Callum McManaman reveals inspiration behind his latest Wigan Athletic matchwinner

Callum McManaman admits he owes his match-winning cameo for Wigan Athletic against high-flying Peterborough United to a pre-match message from his dad!

The 32-year-old rolled back the years with a brilliant strike from the edge of the penalty area to give Latics a 2-1 victory - their fifth in their last six outings.

McManaman had only been on the field for eight minutes when Tom Pearce's corner found its way to him through a crowd of bodies with eight minutes to go.

Charlie Hughes helps Callum McManaman celebrate Latics' late winner against Peterborough

And there was only one place the ball was going after leaving his foot like an Exocet missile.

It was McManaman's second goal of the campaign - his other was a 79th-minute winner, another long-range strike to beat Northampton by the same score - and he has revealed his inspiration for pulling the trigger again.

"Yeah, I enjoyed that one," he said. "As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going in.

"My dad actually texted me before the game and told me to get my shots off early, I wasn't shooting enough.

"I thought: 'Yeah, you're right, I need to', I'll make sure I hit one early if I come on'.

"Chopping back inside is one of my main strengths, I'm good at that, but I probably do it too much I'd say.

"Sometimes I should just shoot, because I have got that in my locker as well."

It was a real game of two halves at the DW, with Latics dominating in the first half after taking an early lead through Martial Godo's sixth-minute effort.

It could and should have been more, with Callum Lang firing just wide and Jordan Jones seeing a 25-yard effort come back off the bar.

And the visitors came back into it after the break, with Kwame Poku elevelling on 54 minutes, and David Ajiboye sending another shot whistling just past the Wigan post.

McManaman was one of four substitutes sent on by manager Shaun Maloney to try to regain control of the game, and the move paid off in handsome fashion.

"I have to say I thought the lads worked so hard to get the win, they were brilliant, especially in the first half," added FA Cup hero McManaman, who signed a one-year deal with Latics in the summer after impressing during a trial spell last term.

"Second half we dipped a little bit, but they are a good side as well.

"We'd done a lot of work on them, and we knew we'd be in for a tough game.

"The gaffer's very good at bringing on subs at the right time, and I think he timed these ones well again.

"I didn't think I was getting on at one point, because of the formation change.

"I was thinking it might be a very late one, or maybe not even at all, if it stays at 1-1.