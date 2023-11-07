Shaun Maloney called Wigan Athletic's victory over Peterborough United 'a brilliant win' against a side as good as he's seen in League One this season.

Martial Godo gave Latics a sixth-minute lead, with Jordan Jones hitting the bar and Callum Lang firing just wide in a one-sided first half.

But after the break it was a different story, with David Ajiboye's cross being drilled home by Kwame Poku nine minutes after the restart.

Callum McManaman celebrates his late winner against Peterborough

And Ajiboye came close to putting Posh ahead when he sent a left-foot strike whistling inches past the target.

Latics managed to stem the flow and come on strong in the final quarter, resulting in substitute Callum McManaman firing home from the edge of the area to secure a fifth win in their last six matches.

"It was a brilliant win against a really good team," enthused Maloney.

"When I analysed Peterborough, I watched one of their games, and it was probably the most impressive performance I'd seen so far this season.

"And we've played some really good teams...Portsmouth, Oxford, to name two.

"I really enjoyed the first half, we tried to limit their space, and when they had the ball, I really liked what we did.

"In the second half, they came out really aggressive, and when they equalised, all the momentum was with them.

"I felt like there was a 15-20 minute period when it could have gone either way.

"Then we have that bit of magic from Cal at the end, and then we have to defend with everything we had.

"Sometimes the games you win like that, they give you more joy.