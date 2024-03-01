Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the veteran wingman admits the buzz from another derby victory is still in the air as Latics aim to 'build on this' at Fleetwood this weekend.

“With everything that’s happened over the last year, and the minus eight points, a lot of emotion came out on Tuesday night," said McManaman. "Everyone just came together and it was one of those nights where everyone wanted to be part of.

Callum McManaman leads the celebrations against Bolton in midweek

“We all enjoyed it at the end, and the tunes helped...I think we should get the old 'Wigan Pier' tunes on more often when we win big games!

"It was a tough game but I always felt like we had more to give, and the gaffer got everything bang on.

"People maybe doubted us with them being higher in the table, but I think we wanted it more, to be honest.

"They dominated the ball, but I think off the ball we were very aggressive, and I just think we wanted it more and we got our rewards in the end.

"I was telling the boys in the dressing room before that we had a good record against them, and we needed to keep it going.

"I do believe history can help you going into derby games and, without getting ahead of ourselves, we knew if we could stay in the game we could win it.

"I knew, coming into the team, my role was to get stuck in, and I think we all did that."

The challenge for Latics, as McManaman is the first to point out, is to not let standards slip on the Fylde coast against the struggling Cod Army.

“We need to build on this now," added the 32-year-old. "We’ve had a few good wins this season - maybe some unexpected wins - and haven’t backed it up at times.

“We need to be done with Bolton now, and it’s all on Fleetwood, and we need to be ready to go again. The mentality needs to be 'go again' rather than 'win one and lose one'.

"We need to go again and go on runs now, because we’ve already shown we can beat all the best teams in the league.

“It’ll be a completely different game, but we’ve got the squad and we've got the players to deal with that.