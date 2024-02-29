Wigan Athletic chief delivers injury update on wide duo - 'It's a big blow'
The Northern Ireland international has come back in from the cold to establish himself as one of Latics' key men this season.
However, he has missed the last two matches with an adductor injury identified after the victory at Shrewsbury a fortnight ago.
And Maloney says there won't be an imminent return to the fold for the winger who's been converted to wing-back this term.
"It's a big blow to lose Jordan, because he's been exceptional for us in a new position for him," said the Latics boss. "He's been a key player for us, and we'll definitely miss him.
"We knew pretty early there was a chance it could be longer than we feared, and unfortunately it's going to be a few weeks.
"I've been told to plan for him being back after the international break, so anything before then would be a huge bonus.
"Hopefully he can be fit for the Northern Ireland squad if selected, but fingers crossed on that."
After Saturday's game at Fleetwood, Latics host Leyton Orient and travel to Wycombe before hosting Blackpool on March 16.
The following week's scheduled trip to Charlton is expected to be postponed due to international call-ups.
Northern Ireland have away games against Romania (March 22) and Scotland (March 26) which Jones has been targeting.
Jones, who joined Latics from Rangers in the summer of 2021, is one of several senior players who are out of contract in the summer.
He has expressed interest in extending his deal at the DW Stadium, but that will depend on next year’s budget.
Meanwhile, fellow wideman Steven Sessegnon - who has been out since pulling up lame at Peterborough on February 3, when ironically he was replaced by Jones - is also expected back at the end of the month.
"It will probably be the same timescale for Sess, it's a similar injury as well," added Maloney.
"Maybe Sess' was a little bit more severe, and he's been out for longer than Jordan."