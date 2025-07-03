Callum McManaman after the final game of last season at Northampton

Callum McManaman wants to stay with Wigan Athletic 'for many years to come'.

So says Ryan Lowe, who is confident McManaman will put pen to paper on a new 12-month contract at the Brick Community Stadium.

And having spent most of his 17-year career at Wigan, McManaman has signalled his intention to stay with the club beyond his playing days - encompassing an off-field role.

Lowe last month said he expected no hitches to the 34-year-old signing the new deal on offer.

When asked on Thursday morning whether a decision had been made, Lowe - with a beaming smile - replied: "Yes"

Pressed as to whether it was good or bad news, he added: "Very good news, he'll be staying.

"We've just got to tie one or two things up, but he's in the building, he's training with us."

Lowe then expanded on what McManaman brings to the club both on and off the field.

And how much he believes his fellow Liverpudlian could add when the time comes to hang up his boots.

"I spoke to Cal at the end of last season about what he wanted to do going forward," added Lowe. "And he told me he sees himself at Wigan Athletic for many years to come.

"Whether that might one day take him into something like pathway manager...because he knows what Wigan Athletic is like, and also what other clubs are like, which will help players going out to play games.

"He is going to be something special for this football club - on and off the pitch - for a long time to come.

"I didn't really know Cal before I came here, I'd never really spoken to him. I'd seen him to say hello too now and again, but I didn't know him on a personal level.

"But he's exactly what I want...I want good people about the place and, with good people like Cal, you want to keep them around."

McManaman has made more career appearances for Latics than for his other seven clubs put together.

He’s played 208 times in a Wigan shirt, compared to 154 for Blackpool, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Luton Town, Melbourne Victory and Tranmere Rovers combined.