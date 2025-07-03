Ryan Lowe has been a busy man on and off the pitch as he gets Latics ready for the new League One campaign

Ryan Lowe has revealed Wigan Athletic's fifth summer signing is 'more or less done' - and could even be completed before Saturday's opening pre-season friendly at Chorley!

The Latics head coach has already landed strikers Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin and Dara Costelloe as well as creative midfielder Fraser Murray this summer, to bolster a side that was League One's lowest scorers last term.

But he's far from finished yet, with a very specific attacking option at the top of his wanted list.

"A goalscoring '8'...there you go!" replied Lowe, when asked where he'd be strengthening next.

"Being specific on what type of midfielder I wanted, it was someone who I know can score goals.

"In my eyes we've managed to bring three proven goalscorers this summer, and I believe Maleace (Asamoah Jnr) can get himself up there as well.

"It would be nice to get one more in, and we've also got young Chris Sze as well, who is also a goalscorer.

"It wasn't rocket science where we fell short last season, and I felt it was important we got players in that could bring more goals.

"With the calibre of players that have come in, including Fraser, and hopefully a goalscoring '8' who we want to bring in soon, I'm excited about what we're doing."

Exactly a month out from the start of the season, Lowe was asked how he thought the general state of play.

"I'm more than pleased with the business we've done so far," he said. "All four of the new signings were wanting to come here, they knew a lot already about Wigan Athletic.

"Before I even spoke to them, they'd done their homework on the football club and on me and my coaching staff.

"We're hoping to have another one through the door soon, and that is healthy in terms of competition for places."

Lowe then outlined his transfer strategy for the rest of the summer.

"I felt the squad was a little bit imbalanced when I arrived at the club last season for the way I want to play, which is only natural when a new manager comes in,” he added.

"But the aim is to have two players in each position, to allow us to compete in all four competitions.

"Look, it's never easy to get deals done these days, you're governed by certain situations that arise.

"There are loads of complications along the way, and we have hit a few stumbling blocks along the way, but we've managed to get over them.

"Hopefully there's a few more to come...one more who's had a promotion on his CV...because the more promotions you have in the dressing room, it definitely helps.

"We're already down the line with one, it's more or less done...although I obviously can't say too much more on that.

"But to be more specific on that, we know we've got some very good footballers in the building who haven't managed to score many goals in those positions.

"We want to try to score as many goals as we possibly can this season, and to do that we need players who have been there, seen it, and done it.”