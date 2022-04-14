Cambridge boss - Wigan Athletic will be champions

And Bonner believes Leam Richardson's men would deserve to finish top for the 'remarkable consistency' they've shown all season.

“They’ve got a lot of ways of winning games," he said.

Callum Lang forces home a late goal at Cambridge back in November

“One of the impressive things is how they’ve adapted their style throughout the games to find different ways of winning - winning games when they haven’t played so well, running away with games when they have.

“The consistency of their results is great, they are unbeaten in nine. There is no doubt they are on for the title.

"They are charging towards it, and it’s more a case of when they seal that, rather than if they seal it.

“They’ve got themselves a really good cushion, and they are in the position they are expected to be.

"There are plenty of teams in the league that aren’t, but they certainly are.

“They have shown remarkable consistency. They are deserving of the top positions, and are deserving of the title, as and when it comes their way."

Bonner has pinpointed shrewd recruitment and strength in depth as the key reasons Latics are leading the way with five games to play.

“I think in the construction of their squad, if you look through the spine of their team, you look at the recruitment they made in January, they’ve got some key players missing at the moment," he said.

"But the team doesn’t get weaker really as they’ve got such strength in depth.

“They are a very experienced team, with lots of players who have played at this level or the level above.

"And they’ve invested the money they’ve had this year very well after a few difficult years.

“They found themselves in this league somewhat unfairly, really, not down to performances on the pitch, and deservedly are going to go back to the level they should be playing at.”

Cambridge came close to toppling Latics in the reverse fixture back in November, when the visitors came back from two goals down to rescue a point.

“What happened that night, coming from behind, they have done that all season," added Bonner in the Cambridge Independent.