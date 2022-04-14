More to come from Will Keane - Wigan Athletic boss

The 29-year-old former Manchester United junior scored his 22nd goal of the campaign in Saturday's 3-1 victory at Lincoln.

His 21 league goals now match his career total prior to this season and, with five games to go, he's one behind League One's top scorers Ross Stewart and Cole Stockton.

Will Keane

Keane could easily have been clear at the top, having squandered a couple of gilt-edged chances to complete a hat-trick at Lincoln.

It's been a remarkable turnaround for a player who came through the Old Trafford ranks alongside the likes of his brother Michael, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, only for a succession of injuries to hamper his progress.

But his manager has not been surprised in the slightest.

"We've worked with Will for a couple of seasons now, and it's important you collectively work together," the Latics boss said.

"You find attributes that suit, and being at this football club certainly seems to suit him.

"He's been at a few clubs down the years, and suffered his fair share of bumps and bruises.

"The big challenge for us was to get him onto the pitch, because we all know his quality.

"If you put a player of his quality in good areas of the pitch, normally they'll produce for you.

"This season he's managed to do that on a very consistent basis, to the extent he's even forced himself onto the international stage (with Ireland).

"The ball seems to follow him around, and it's not by luck."

Richardson is adamant there's even more to come from Keane.

"He's very calm, he knows his qualities, but he knows exactly what I think," added Richardson, who brought in Keane as a free agent in the summer of 2020 during administration.

"And I tell him at half-time most weeks and most days on the training ground!