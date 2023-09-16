Cambridge United boss says Wigan Athletic 'will be right up there' at the end of the season
Latics were good value for their victory at the DW Stadium, which ended a run of back-to-back losses in League One.
Stephen Humphrys and Thelo Aasgaard scored either side of the hour mark for the hosts, with Fejiri Okenabirhie pulling one back from the spot in the final quarter.
The U's were only in the game thanks to a mixture of the woodwork and goalkeeper Will Mannion, who both denied Charlie Wyke in the first half.
While disappointed with the result, Bonner believes Wigan - who started the campaign on minus eight points - will rise towards the top as the season develops.
"I thought it was a good game, both teams had plenty of chances," said Bonner, who signed a new long-term contract extension ahead of the game, after leading the U’s to sixth spot with a return of 12 points from the opening six matches.
"I was really pleased with how we started both halves, and how we finished, when we were chasing the game.
"Obviously Wigan defended their box great at the end, and we couldn't quite create, or make, one of those moments happen.
"I thought at the start of the second half we had enough moments to create some good chances, and get ourselves in front in the game.
"But we haven't stopped Humphrys cutting in off the wing, and he's hit it brilliantly.
"The second goal comes really quickly after that, and that's a tough for one for us as well, it's poor defending really.
"That makes it difficult when you're 2-0 down, but I thought we chased it against a top team who will be right up there this season.
"We gave a really good account of ourselves, we created chances, but we were too erratic with them.
"We had a lot of attempts at goal, really good entries into the final third, but not enough of them worked the goalkeeper.
"That little bit of quality we needed wasn't quite there."