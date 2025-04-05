Capital gains as Wigan Athletic dig in to make their point at Leyton Orient

By Paul Kendrick
Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:01 BST
Jensen Weir competes for the ball in midfieldJensen Weir competes for the ball in midfield
Jensen Weir competes for the ball in midfield
Wigan Athletic secured another point on the board – and their first clean sheet under Ryan Lowe – thanks to a stalemate at play-off-chasing Leyton Orient.

In a first half desperately devoid of any kind of excitement or entertainment, Harry McHugh pulled a shot wide from the edge of the area.

Read More
PART ONE: Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - ‘My Wigan Athletic four-box matrix. Tak...

The Latics fans in the away end responded with a chant of 'we've had a shot' which spoke volumes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the other end, Sam Tickle was a virtual spectator as the home side dominated possession and territory without really threatening to break the deadlock.

Maleace Asamoah Jnr replaced Jonny Smith at the break, with Jon Mellish taking over from McHugh shortly after the restart.

The pattern of the game continues, however, with Orient looking the more likely to win it without ever showing the quality needed to do so.

An awful shot from left-back Jack Currie turned into a superb ball into Azeem Abdulai, who stuck out a leg out and diverted the ball a yard wide of the post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then, Dilan Markanday played the ball into Diallang Jaiyesimi, who had to score from six yards, but barely made a connection, allowing Tickle - already on the ground - to lash it clear.

There was one final scare in stoppage-time, with a dangerous cross coming in from the Orient left, but James Carragher managed to help the ball behind to keep it goalless.

Related topics:Leyton OrientRyan Lowe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice