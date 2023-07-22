Celtic midfielder cites Maloney 'vision' after becoming Wigan Athletic's seventh signing

The 22-year-old midfielder becomes Latics' seventh summer signing.

After impressing last term on a similar loan spell with Morecambe, he can't wait to get cracking at the DW.

When asked what attracted him to Wigan, he said: "It's the size of the club...it's obviously a massive club.

"Speaking to the manager, and hearing the kind of football we're going to be playing, his vision, I really bought into it and I can't wait to get started.

"He wants to play positive football, and be aggressive, and that's exactly what I want to do.

"It will suit my game. I feel like it's a really good fit.

“When I came to the training ground to see the manager, there was a buzz around the place.

“The main thing for me is playing as many games as I can, and developing as a player and a person. I am looking forward to it.”

Shaw came through the ranks at hometown club Sheffield Wednesday, before moving to Celtic in the summer of 2021.

He found game-time hard to come by in Glasgow, and was loaned out to Motherwell in January 2022 prior to his spell at Morecambe the following season.

“I’m really happy that Liam has joined the football club," added manager Maloney.

"I have to thank Celtic, who pushed hard with us to get this deal done quickly.

“Liam can play many different positions - as a defensive and attacking midfielder - and he started off at centre back at Sheffield Wednesday.

“He’s a really good player and now our squad is really starting to take shape.

"He’s a great character and brings a different profile physically, so I’m glad Liam has joined us for the season, and I hope he’s ready to fight for our cause.”

Also joining up for the new campaign have been Bayern Munich loanee Liam Morrison, Arsenal Academy graduate Matt Smith, former Burton winger Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, ex-Charlton defender Sean Clare, and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi.