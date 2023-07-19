Wigan Athletic beat off stiff competition to land Liverpool midfielder

The 19-year-old England Youth midfielder becomes Latics' sixth summer signing, on a season-long loan deal.

For Maloney, it's the end of a long process of persuading him to sign up.

James Balagizi has become Latics' sixth summer signing

“We are thrilled James has joined us on a season-long loan," the Latics boss said.

"He is a very exciting midfielder, who has represented his county at various youth levels and has already gained experience out on loan in the EFL.

“We have worked very hard over the summer to convince him to come to us ahead of others, and he will be very suited to how we are looking to play this season.

"I am really looking forward to working with James and helping him continue his professional development here.”

The 19-year-old Mancunian spent the first half of last season on loan at League Two Crawley Town, scoring three times in 16 appearances, before returning to Anfield due to injury.

After being given the green light to go out on loan again, Latics have pulled off a real coup in getting him over the line.

“I’m so excited and ready to get going," he said.

"It’s a massive club with a massive history - and speaking to the gaffer and everyone around the club, they made me feel really comfortable coming here.

“The best way for me to develop is by playing as many senior games as possible.

"Last year, my first loan was a good experience for me, and hopefully, I can further my development here.”

Midfield had been something of a priority for Maloney in terms of recruitment.

Tom Naylor (Chesterfield), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) and Max Power (Saudi Arabia) have all moved on top pastures new since the end of last term, with Christ Tiehi (Slovan Liberec) and Miguel Azeez (Arsenal) also returning to their parent clubs.