Championship defender becomes Wigan Athletic's eighth summer signing
So says Latics head coach Ryan Lowe, who has made the 31-year old defender his eighth summer signing.
“Morgan is a fantastic addition to our football club," said Lowe. "He has been playing regularly in the Championship for the majority of his career and will be a real asset to us both on and off the field.
“I have been a long-term admirer of Morgan, who I know will bring a lot of leadership and experience to the squad."
Fox was introduced to the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium at half-time of the season-opening League One encounter against Northampton Town.
He joins Latics having spent the majority of his 13-year playing career in the second tier with the likes of Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and QPR.
Sporting director Gregor Rioch added: "We’re absolutely delighted to have secured Morgan’s signature on a two-year deal.
"He’s a vastly experienced defender having played the majority of his career at Championship level, and we’re confident he’ll bring real quality and leadership to our back line.
"From the very first conversation, it was clear that Morgan was aligned with the ambition and culture we’re building at Wigan Athletic.
"He’s hungry to contribute to the project and brings a level of professionalism and consistency that will serve the squad well.
"His understanding of the demands of the EFL, along with his presence in the dressing room, will be invaluable.
"We’re excited to see him become an important part of Ryan’s team moving forward.”
