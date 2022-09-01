Championship defender joins Wigan Athletic

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old spent last term alongside Latics in League One on loan at Rotherham United.

The Millers, who finished second behind Latics, initially wanted to extend his loan spell.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

But Latics have secured his signature in a deal which will effectively see him replace Kell Watts, who returned to parent club Newcastle earlier in the summer.