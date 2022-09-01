News you can trust since 1853
Championship defender joins Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of Rarmani Edmonds-Green on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:51 pm
The 23-year-old spent last term alongside Latics in League One on loan at Rotherham United.

The Millers, who finished second behind Latics, initially wanted to extend his loan spell.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

But Latics have secured his signature in a deal which will effectively see him replace Kell Watts, who returned to parent club Newcastle earlier in the summer.

"Delighted to join @LaticsOfficial on loan for the season,” he tweeted. “Can’t wait to get started!”

