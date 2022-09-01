Championship defender joins Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of Rarmani Edmonds-Green on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.
By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:51 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:51 pm
The 23-year-old spent last term alongside Latics in League One on loan at Rotherham United.
The Millers, who finished second behind Latics, initially wanted to extend his loan spell.
But Latics have secured his signature in a deal which will effectively see him replace Kell Watts, who returned to parent club Newcastle earlier in the summer.
"Delighted to join @LaticsOfficial on loan for the season,” he tweeted. “Can’t wait to get started!”