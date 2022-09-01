Wigan Athletic forward departure confirmed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper with the Jambos, subject to international clearance.

“Delighted to have joined @JamTarts for the season,” he tweeted. “All the best to @LaticsOfficial for the rest of the season.”

Stephen Humphrys (Pic: Hearts FC)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: “It’s no secret we’ve been looking at strengthening our forward area after Liam Boyce’s injury, and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do so by bringing Stephen in.

“He’ll bring a big presence up top and a lot of experience despite only being 24-years-old.

“His goals earned him a move to Wigan, and we’re confident he can continue to find the back of the net up here as we gear up for a busy period of domestic and European football.”