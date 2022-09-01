Wigan Athletic forward departure confirmed
Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys will spend the rest of the season on loan with Scottish Premier League outfit Hearts.
The 24-year-old has put pen to paper with the Jambos, subject to international clearance.
“Delighted to have joined @JamTarts for the season,” he tweeted. “All the best to @LaticsOfficial for the rest of the season.”
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan Athletic: Transfer deadline day blog
-
2
Wigan Athletic boss expects busy transfer deadline day
-
3
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet provides Liam Farrell injury update and discusses Thomas Leuluai's return to the squad
-
4
Will Keane outlines transfer deadline day at Wigan Athletic
-
5
Wigan Athletic secure 'very exciting' Academy link-up in Bahrain
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: “It’s no secret we’ve been looking at strengthening our forward area after Liam Boyce’s injury, and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do so by bringing Stephen in.
“He’ll bring a big presence up top and a lot of experience despite only being 24-years-old.
“His goals earned him a move to Wigan, and we’re confident he can continue to find the back of the net up here as we gear up for a busy period of domestic and European football.”
Sporting Director Joe Savage added: “I’d like to thank Stephen’s agent and Wigan Athletic for helping to facilitate the deal, and our board for their backing.”