Wigan Athletic forward departure confirmed

Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys will spend the rest of the season on loan with Scottish Premier League outfit Hearts.

By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:43 pm

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper with the Jambos, subject to international clearance.

“Delighted to have joined @JamTarts for the season,” he tweeted. “All the best to @LaticsOfficial for the rest of the season.”

Stephen Humphrys (Pic: Hearts FC)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: “It’s no secret we’ve been looking at strengthening our forward area after Liam Boyce’s injury, and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do so by bringing Stephen in.

“He’ll bring a big presence up top and a lot of experience despite only being 24-years-old.

“His goals earned him a move to Wigan, and we’re confident he can continue to find the back of the net up here as we gear up for a busy period of domestic and European football.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage added: “I’d like to thank Stephen’s agent and Wigan Athletic for helping to facilitate the deal, and our board for their backing.”

