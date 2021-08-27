Championship midfielder joins Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of Preston midfielder Tom Bayliss on a season-long loan deal.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 9:33 am
Updated
Friday, 27th August 2021, 9:36 am
The 22-year-old former England youth international has made 100 senior appearances in his career to date.
Bayliss originally came through the ranks at Coventry City – under the watchful eye of Latics’ Head of Academy Gregor Rioch in his early days – before joining Preston in 2019 in a deal worth £1.2million.
He becomes Leam Richardson's 12th summer signing, and will wear the No.20 shirt during his time here.
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20