Championship midfielder joins Wigan Athletic

Tom Bayliss at the DW

The 22-year-old former England youth international has made 100 senior appearances in his career to date.

Bayliss originally came through the ranks at Coventry City – under the watchful eye of Latics’ Head of Academy Gregor Rioch in his early days – before joining Preston in 2019 in a deal worth £1.2million.

He becomes Leam Richardson's 12th summer signing, and will wear the No.20 shirt during his time here.