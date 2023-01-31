Championship striker makes Wigan Athletic switch
‘Nothing is impossible’ – that’s the message from Luxembourg international Danel Sinani after joining Wigan Athletic's survival bid on loan from Norwich City.
The 25-year-old has played 18 times for the Canaries this season, after spending last term on loan at Huddersfield.
During his time with the Terriers, he helped them to finish in third place and reach the Championship Play-Off Final, scoring six times in 39 league games.
And he sees no reason why he can’t
“I’m really excited to start this new challenge,” said Sinani, who was born in Serbia but who has won more than 50 international caps for Luxembourg.
“Of course, we know it’s a tough league, but we will try to do our best to keep the club in the Championship.
“It has been very busy. I found out at 1pm that there was an offer from Wigan, and I wanted to come straight away and get started as quickly as possible.
“Wigan has a huge history as a club and great supporters.
“ I want to help keep the club in this league.
“Nothing is impossible. We have 18 games to go, and the difference in the table is not that big.
"We are pushing together and I’m really positive that we can stay in this league.”
Sinani becomes Latics’ sixth January capture in total – and second on deadline day after the signing of Arsenal defender Omar Rekik.
Defender Steven Caulker and midfielders Miguel Azeez and Christ Tiehi joined during the final days of Kolo Toure’ reign.
Shaun Maloney made his first signing on Monday in the form of defender Martin Kelly, on loan from West Brom.