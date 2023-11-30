Charlie Hughes admits the Wigan Athletic dressing room will feel reassured when they continue their FA Cup adventure this weekend - because of a man who's 'been there and done it'.

Charlie Hughes was still at primary school when Callum McManaman wrote his name into FA Cup folklore in 2013

Latics travel to York for a televised encounter with a place in the third round at stake.

While manager Shaun Maloney supplied the corner from which Ben Watson scored the famous winner against Manchester City in 2013, the presence of Callum McManaman in the dressing room will be arguably even more relevant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan's star man from that day is enjoying a real Indian summer in his third spell with Latics, having returned to the club at the beginning of the year.

And Hughes - who was too young to have any meaningful memories of the 2013 final - believes there could be some more FA Cup magic in his locker.

"Obviously we have Cal Mac in our changing rooms so there are a lot of stories, a lot of memories," said the Young England defender, who has just turned 20.

"I was still at primary school when Wigan won it, I didn't actually watch the game, I remember little bits of it, including his goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just great to be able to share a dressing room with him, and to learn so much from a player who's been there and done it.

"You can see from his performances this season that he's not lost it, he's still got that ability, he's still the same player and the same guy."

Latics head into the game in fine form, despite a gruelling period of 10 games - across three competitions - in the space of 36 days up to New Year's Day.

"It's always tough on the body at times, but I think the lads are motivated to go and keep getting these wins," said Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we are doing well at the minute to keep going, and we need to keep performing well.

"I think we forget about the body as soon as we step on the pitch.

"It is about the winning mentality now and we need to keep performing well.

"I don't look at the other teams really. I look at the next game being just another game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's another time to perform and another run out for the lads to play well together.

"And I am sure the lads are ready to go."

Hughes is approaching the anniversary of his senior league debut, which came at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day last year.

During the last 12 months, not only has he become one of the first names on the Latics team sheet, he has also forced his way into the England Under-20 reckoning.

"It's been a bit of a roller coaster for me, but I just try to keep my feet on the ground,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I speak to a lot of the senior players in the squad who have been there and done it, trying to pick up anything I can.

"The thing for me is trying to develop as a player and as a person, and trying to keep my place in the side.