COLUMN: Why keeping options open is working for and Shaun Maloney and Wigan Athletic
Latics are in the midst of a schedule that sees them face five of the teams in and around them in the League One table.
In addition to the small matter of Friday night's FA Cup second-round trip to York.
Not to mention an EFL Trophy (Freight Rover Trophy in old money) round of 32 visit of Stockport County - a certain Nicholas Edward Powell and all.
All before Christmas Day.
Modern-day football has sadly diluted the domestic competitions to the extent many fans now see them as a distraction to the 'bread and butter' of the league.
Then goodness Roberto Martinez didn't share that view back in 2012-13.
And fair play for Maloney - one of Martinez's foot soldiers that season - for following in his mentor's footsteps.
The Scot has repeatedly stated the cup competitions are every bit as important as the league programme.
And his team selections have backed that view to the hilt.
In many ways, this year is something of a free hit for Maloney and Latics when it comes to the cups.
The eight-point deduction was always going to make an assault on the promotion picture look extremely difficult to say the least.
But we've already seen enough to suggest Latics will not be in any danger of being sucked into the relegation battle.
In fact, Tuesday night's emphatic 3-0 victory over Fleetwood took them six points clear of the drop zone - even with that points deduction.
So why not go all in on trying to get as far as they can in both remaining cups?
It goes without saying but, given the new financial parameters, a run in either or both competitions would literally be worth their weight in gold.
Everyone loves a trip to Wembley, and Latics came within a penalty shoot-out of getting there in the EFL Trophy two years ago, having fielded a very youthful side in most rounds.
And if Latics can safely negotiate their first trip to York's new stadium this weekend - in front of the BBC cameras - who knows what may be thrown up by the third-round draw, complete with all the Premier League giants?
An away-day at a top club could easily be worth seven figures, which would go a long way towards reshaping the budget for next year and beyond.
In the new era of self-sustainability - and with half of the playing squad out of contract next summer - Maloney is right to keep his options as wide open as possible.
Everyone loves a new signing, and all the excitement it brings.
But improving and getting the best out of existing players can do pretty much the same job, as is the case with in-form Jordan Jones at the moment.
The winger, like Stephen Humphrys, spent last season on loan in Scotland while Latics struggled to find the goal.
How the Latics management has brought both back into the fold - and helped them rediscover their top form - should not be underestimated.
And when new contracts are being sorted out, these two - both currently out next summer - should be top of the pile.