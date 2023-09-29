News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Charlie Hughes on why there's been a 'real focus' ahead of Portsmouth visit

Charlie Hughes admits there has been a 'real focus' at Wigan Athletic training this week ahead of Saturday's visit of League One leaders Portsmouth.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:02 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And the players are 'really motivated' to bounce back from the ignominy of last weekend's 4-1 thumping at Bristol Rovers.

Read More
Fans group make opening gesture to safeguard Wigan Athletic Academy.

"We're all looking forward to it, on the back of a bad result," said Hughes.

Charlie Hughes says Latics are determined to bounce back this weekend against League One leaders PortsmouthCharlie Hughes says Latics are determined to bounce back this weekend against League One leaders Portsmouth
Charlie Hughes says Latics are determined to bounce back this weekend against League One leaders Portsmouth
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It will be a massive challenge, because Portsmouth are a very good side, they're top of the league for a reason.

"There's been a real focus in training this week.

"The atmosphere has been good, and the mindset has been good.

"And the lads are really motivated to get a result this weekend against a good side.

"The back four and the goalkeeper obviously take responsibility first and foremost for goals against, and we have.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But we've looked at it, and it's a team game, and we need to work better as a team to stop crosses going in, and stop shots."

The visit of Pompey is Latics' fourth game in the space of 24 days between international breaks, meaning there's always a chance to get back on the horse.

"The games are coming thick and fast, and you can soon get on a run in this division," said Hughes.

"It's all about recovering well and making sure you're ready for the next one every two or three days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We had a great start to the season, and we need to make sure we get back to that level, not relaxing, and going again.

"We've shown already we're good enough to match it with any team in this league.

"We've just got to trust ourselves and make sure we do what we know we can do.

The 19-year-old defender was made part of Shaun Maloney's five-man leadership group on the eve of the campaign - something he is very proud of.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's a great responsibility for me to have, I really enjoy it," added Hughes.

"To be fair, it's a dream come true to be one of the captains.

"I need to lead on and off the pitch, and take some responsibility.

"I'm not afraid to stand up along with the other senior lads when it's needed, I'm able to do that.

"Most of it is out there on the pitch, trying to lead by example."

Related topics:PortsmouthLeague OneBristol RoversPompey