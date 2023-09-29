Charlie Hughes on why there's been a 'real focus' ahead of Portsmouth visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the players are 'really motivated' to bounce back from the ignominy of last weekend's 4-1 thumping at Bristol Rovers.

"We're all looking forward to it, on the back of a bad result," said Hughes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Hughes says Latics are determined to bounce back this weekend against League One leaders Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be a massive challenge, because Portsmouth are a very good side, they're top of the league for a reason.

"There's been a real focus in training this week.

"The atmosphere has been good, and the mindset has been good.

"And the lads are really motivated to get a result this weekend against a good side.

"The back four and the goalkeeper obviously take responsibility first and foremost for goals against, and we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we've looked at it, and it's a team game, and we need to work better as a team to stop crosses going in, and stop shots."

The visit of Pompey is Latics' fourth game in the space of 24 days between international breaks, meaning there's always a chance to get back on the horse.

"The games are coming thick and fast, and you can soon get on a run in this division," said Hughes.

"It's all about recovering well and making sure you're ready for the next one every two or three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a great start to the season, and we need to make sure we get back to that level, not relaxing, and going again.

"We've shown already we're good enough to match it with any team in this league.

"We've just got to trust ourselves and make sure we do what we know we can do.

The 19-year-old defender was made part of Shaun Maloney's five-man leadership group on the eve of the campaign - something he is very proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a great responsibility for me to have, I really enjoy it," added Hughes.

"To be fair, it's a dream come true to be one of the captains.

"I need to lead on and off the pitch, and take some responsibility.

"I'm not afraid to stand up along with the other senior lads when it's needed, I'm able to do that.