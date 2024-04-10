Charlie Kelman details double delight as loanee hails ‘excellent’ team-mates with safety all but secured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latics came from behind to lead in the capital, with Kelman scoring two second half goals in quick succession after Charlie Hughes’ own goal had handed the hosts a half-time lead, but Chuks Aneke’s leveller ensured the points would be shared.

The game marked the 22-year-old’s 11th appearance for the club following his loan move from Queens Park Rangers in January, taking his tally to three goals.

Charlie Kelman enjoyed a double in the midweek 2-2 draw with Charlton

“The gaffer was brave and changed the formation at half-time, which was a big call,” Kelman said.

“The first five minutes were a bit shaky, but once we started putting pressure on their defenders, everyone was one-for-one all over the pitch. We know we have quality and I think that shone through.

“As a striker, you watch the top players and it can be 80 minutes before they get the chance. It’s about keeping that focus.

“I had half a chance in the first half, but it’s about that next one, having that mentality, and I think that’s the next stage for my development.”

Shaun Maloney’s side require one more point to secure their spot in League One next season, with Port Vale and Cheltenham Town the two sides embroiled in the relegation race that could mathematically catch them. That though would take a minor miracle.

Basildon-born Kelman continued: “Coming here was a big decision, coming up north and especially with everything that’s happened to me this season.

“The gaffer and all the staff, all the boys have made me feel welcome.

“I think this season especially for Wigan, what I’ve noticed, we’ve started on minus eight and being safe with games to go is a challenge.

“The boys have done excellent. At minus eight, you’re thinking, ‘Wow’.

“But I think we’re actually disappointed we couldn’t make a late play-off push if I’m honest, and that just shows the quality that we’ve got in the dressing room.

“I’ve got the best job in the world.