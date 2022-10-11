Charlie Wyke 'can't put into words' Wigan Athletic return goal

The 29-year-old striker marked his first start at the DW Stadium since November last year by heading home Tom Naylor's cross with eight minutes left.

It wasn't enough to prevent Latics going down to a 3-1 defeat but, for Wyke at least, it meant the world.

Charlie Wyke in action against Cardiff

"It's obviously an unbelievable feeling to get my first goal," said Wyke, whose life was saved by Leam Richardson and Dr Jonathan Tobin after he suffered a cardiac arrest at Christopher Park. "I can't really describe it, or put it into words.

"It's been a frustrating 12 months, as everybody knows.

"My first objective was just to get back onto the field.

"But now I'm back, I want to score as many goals as I can, and it's nice to be off the mark.

"I didn't think I was ever going to be able to play football again.

"To be able to get through 90 minutes again, I wasn't really expecting it, and I want to play as much as I can.

"When the referee said there were seven minutes to go, I think we all thought there was a chance of getting an equaliser.