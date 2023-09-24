Charlie Wyke 'devastated' after Wigan Athletic 'let down fans and manager'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the striker - whose equaliser at the Memorial Stadium was one of precious few highlights - insists a 'tough week of training' is in store as the players to put things right.

"From the minute get go, we were not good enough," acknowledged Wyke, who now has six goals for the campaign.

Charlie Wyke (far left) thanks the traveling fans who endured a tough afternoon at Bristol on Saturday

"All around the pitch, we got bullied and we didn’t turn up.

"We have let the manager down and the fans as well.

“We are devastated about what happened and only us that can put it right now.

"Having got the goal back, we thought we could kick on and win the game.

"But then to concede what seemed to be straight away, it was a big kick in the teeth for us.

"It can't happen, and we can only learn from this."

It's a major reality check for a Latics side that had started the season relatively well.

"We can't let this define our season," recognised Wyke, one of Shaun Maloney's five-man 'leadership group' alongside skipper Josh Magennis, vice-captain Callum Lang – who led out the side on Saturday - Charlie Hughes and Sean Clare.

"And obviously it won’t, because we're a good group of lads.

“We weren’t at the races, it it wasn’t good enough, and we have to learn from it.

"We need to have a look at what went wrong, and try to get to the bottom of the issues.

"It is going to be a tough week of training and so it should be.

“We need to go into Saturday, get the win and put in a good performance because today wasn’t near good enough.

"We have a lot of young lads making their breakthrough seasons and I have been through a few of these results in my career before.

“We just have to make sure that it doesn’t happen again any time soon.