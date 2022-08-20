Charlie Wyke reflects on 'crazy period' after Wigan Athletic return

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old made a surprise appearance on the substitute's bench at Birmingham, and he came on to create Nathan Broadhead's winning goal with eight minutes to go.

It was Wyke's first outing at first-team level since suffering a cardiac arrest during training last November.

Charlie Wyke in action at Birmingham

He played in a few pre-season friendlies before suffering a setback which put him a couple of weeks behind the rest of his colleagues in terms of fitness.

And he admitted to being 'really emotional' while discussing his remarkable comeback.

“It’s been a really long time coming," he said.

“It’s been a crazy period as everyone knows, but thankfully I’m back playing now.

"It was really emotional, especially to have my family in the crowd watching on.

"I don’t think anyone can really understand what me and my family have been through.

"But thanks for sticking by me and it’s unbelievable to come on the pitch and get an assist.

“I want to come back, play well and do well for the team.

"I really worked hard to be back on the pitch, and the club - the fans, manager and players - have been unbelievable with me, I cannot thank them enough.

"It’s been unbelievable to have their backing in a tough 10 months, but I’m back now and hopefully, I can put it all behind me.”

The win continues Latics' unbeaten start to the campaign, with the side overcoming the unjust sending-off of Joe Bennett inside the opening 10 minutes.

“The boys had to dig deep," Wyke added.

“Going down to ten men so early, it was always going to be a tough game but credit to the boys who got the job done.

"It was a tough shift but it was a great three points in the end.

“Everyone knows how much of a tight-knit group we are and we all work hard for each other.