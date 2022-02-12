Charlton Athletic boss rues 'blatant penalty' denial in Wigan Athletic defeat

The visitors led through Elliott Lee's seventh-minute lead when ex-Latics midfielder Alex Gilbey saw a shot beat former Charlton goalie Ben Amos only to strike the bar.

And Wigan took full advantage, with Will Keane levelling from the spot - after Callum Lang was fouled in the box - before Stephen Humphrys added a late winner.

Jackson also felt his side should have been awarded an early penalty which would also have cemented their dominance.

Max Power in action against Charlton

"Yeah, I think if Alex scores that, it could be a different game, 2-0 is obviously a stronger lead than 1-0," Jackson mused.

"It would have given us more of a cushion, knowing Wigan were always going to come back at us.

"I also think we should have had a penalty during that period as well, for a blatant pull in the box.

"But it wasn't to be, and you have to seize those moments when they come along."

Jackson hailed the performance of goalscorer Lee after a spell out of the side.

"I thought he was bright and he scored a great goal," he added.

"I felt the time was right to bring him back into the team, just as I felt it was right to take him out to freshen things up.

"He's come in and done well, and of course we want him to be popping up in those positions.

"I've told all the midfielders they need to be adding that to their games.

"It shouldn't just be down to the strikers to score the goals."