Charlton Athletic boss tips Wigan Athletic for automatic promotion

Second-placed Latics are looking for a first win in five matches, but Jackson is under no illusions as to how good Leam Richardson's men can be.

“It will be a tough game, obviously they’re a top side and one of the best in the division," he said.

“I fully expect them to be right in the shake-up for automatic promotion come the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnnie Jackson, playing for Charlton against Latics in 2013

“On paper it’s one of the more difficult fixtures you’re going to face but we normally do alright in those ones.

"We went to Sunderland and won, we went to Portsmouth and won.

“We’ll go there, prepare right, make ourselves difficult to beat and know that in any game that we’ll always get opportunities because of the quality that we have on the pitch.”