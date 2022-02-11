Charlton Athletic boss tips Wigan Athletic for automatic promotion
Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson is confident of a result this weekend despite coming up against a Wigan Athletic side he says will be 'right in the shake-up for automatic promotion'.
Second-placed Latics are looking for a first win in five matches, but Jackson is under no illusions as to how good Leam Richardson's men can be.
“It will be a tough game, obviously they’re a top side and one of the best in the division," he said.
“I fully expect them to be right in the shake-up for automatic promotion come the end of the season.
“On paper it’s one of the more difficult fixtures you’re going to face but we normally do alright in those ones.
"We went to Sunderland and won, we went to Portsmouth and won.
“We’ll go there, prepare right, make ourselves difficult to beat and know that in any game that we’ll always get opportunities because of the quality that we have on the pitch.”
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20