Cheeky tweet that added motivation for Wigan Athletic
Leam Richardson admitted a cheeky tweet from the Blackburn Rovers twitter account acted as added motivation for Wigan Athletic's victory in midweek.
Just before kick-off, a tweet was posted of one of the goalposts at the DW Stadium.
The caption read: 'Did you bring that tape measure?’
It was in reference to the bizarre incident last Saturday when the goalposts at the North Stand end were found to be two inches larger than official regulations for the visit of Cardiff.
While obviously intended as a joke, it clearly backfired.
Asked in his post-match press conference if he'd seen the tweet, Richardson replied tersely: "I did."
"Did that gee things up a bit?" came the question.
"Would it have you?" Richardson replied.
"Yes," replied the journalist.
"Well," added Richardson.
On the incident - which the EFL are reportedly looking into - Richardson added: "Listen, it's something nobody's meant to do, it's something we'll look at and it's something we hope will never happen again."