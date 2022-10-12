Cheeky tweet that added motivation for Wigan Athletic

Just before kick-off, a tweet was posted of one of the goalposts at the DW Stadium.

The caption read: 'Did you bring that tape measure?’

The tweet that caused a stir in midweek

It was in reference to the bizarre incident last Saturday when the goalposts at the North Stand end were found to be two inches larger than official regulations for the visit of Cardiff.

While obviously intended as a joke, it clearly backfired.

Asked in his post-match press conference if he'd seen the tweet, Richardson replied tersely: "I did."

"Did that gee things up a bit?" came the question.

"Would it have you?" Richardson replied.

"Yes," replied the journalist.

"Well," added Richardson.