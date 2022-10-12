Wigan Athletic old-boy odds-on favourite for Championship post

The 34-year-old moved into an assistant coaching role with Middlesbrough’s first-team following Chris Wilder’s sacking at the Riverside.

Boro announced Wilder’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect following the 2-0 defeat at Coventry, which left the club 22nd in the Championship at the time.

Lee Cattermole in action for Latics against Manchester United

Leo Percovich has taken over first-team affairs on an interim basis, and is being assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Cattermole, who are expected to remain at the helm for this weekend’s home clash with Blackburn.

Cattermole was appointed Boro’s under-18s coach in January after retiring as a player in 2020 following a long stint with Sunderland and a season in Holland.

The former midfielder is now the strong favourite with Sky Bet after ex-Manchester United man Michael Carrick pulled out of the running.