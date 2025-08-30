Christian Saydee steers home the equaliser for Latics

Christian Saydee volleyed in a late leveller as Wigan Athletic fought back superbly to rescue a deserved point against high-flying Stockport County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockport had come flying out of the traps and took the lead on three minutes - with more than a slice of luck attached.

Jayden Fevrier's shot took a massive deflection off a Wigan defender, which completely wrong-footed Sam Tickle and rolled into the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan were indebted to skipper Jason Kerr for a vital interception at the near post moments later as Stockport went for a second.

The visitors dominated the rest of the first half without adding to their lead, and the second stanza was a completely different story.

Boosted by the half-time introduction of Matt Smith, Wigan took the game to their opponents from the off.

Will Aimson, of all people, found himself in down the right channel, but his cross was too strong for the lunging Dara Costelloe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimson was then clattered by former Wigan utility man Callum Connolly, who was perhaps fortunate to escape with only a yellow card.

From the resulting free-kick, Morgan Fox curled the ball over the wall and against the Stockport crossbar.

Wigan needed a brilliant save from Sam Tickle from a snapshot from Benony Andresson to keep them ahead.

And they took full advantage 12 minutes from time when Fox's left-wing vcross was volleyed home by Saydee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was all Wigan at this point, and substitute Paul Mullin steered Fraser Murray's right-wing cross just wide of the far post.

The home side came closer still when a Saydee cross was met on the full by Joseph Hungbo volley, only for Brad Hills to hack the ball off the line.