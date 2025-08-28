Isaac Mabaya's Latics career was over almost as soon as it had begun

Lifelong Liverpool fan Ryan Lowe is hoping the Premier League champions will 'do the right thing by us' - and help Wigan Athletic end the transfer window on a high.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe used his connections with the Anfield club to secure a season-long loan deal for young defender Isaac Mabaya on August 1.

However, the England junior international suffered a serious Achilles injury during his full debut for Latics earlier this month against Notts County in the Carabao Cup first round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mabaya has returned to his parent club and will almost certainly require surgery to correct the problem.

Leaving Latics with a massive hole in the squad - and a potentially valuable loan spot going to waste.

And Lowe believes the onus is on Liverpool to 'do the right thing' by Latics - which would allow them to strengthen their squad before Monday's transfer deadline.

When asked for an update on Mabaya's status, Lowe replied: "We will have a loan space, it will get cancelled...we're just waiting on Liverpool to do us a favour, like they probably should, in all honesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The kid played one game for us, and if the loan becomes not feasible, and we can cancel it, I'm sure a football club like Liverpool will hopefully do us a good deal on that. Because it's not fair on us, and it's not fair on the kid.

"We took a chance on him, with his injury record, and I'd like Liverpool to return that favour by saying 'okay, no problem, we'll terminate the loan, you don't have to pay no money'.

"I'm not too sure where we are with that...I think it's with Gregor (Rioch, sporting director), I've left a message with Julian Ward (Liverpool technical director) to get back to us, and I think they've got to do the right thing by us.

"We're a small club compared to Liverpool and, whatever the financials are, they can definitely help us . I'm hoping they can help us with that financial situation, for us to bring another player in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, Lowe admitted to being 'gutted' when he learned of the extent of Mabaya's injury.

"I've spoken to Isaac, and he's obviously disappointed, but I'm just gutted for him," said Lowe. "I'd been monitoring him for many years, going back to my time at Preston, and I really thought this could be the year that he could get going.

"Unfortunately it doesn't look like that's going to be the case. He's definitely not going to be with us for the foreseeable. Obviously we wish him all the best, and he's in the best possible hands at Liverpool.

"He's going to be back here to see a game as soon as he can, I've told him to not be shy and stay away, and to come back to see the lads when he feels ready. Unfortunately, it's another setback for Isaac, he's had so many already as a young lad, but hopefully he can bounce back from it...what doesn't break you..."