Clock ticking for Wigan Athletic squad confirmation

All clubs in the EFL’s three divisions are required to register their official list once the transfer window closes, whether it be the summer window or the winter version.

In the Championship, clubs are limited to naming 25 ‘senior’ players. A senior player is deemed to be a player aged 21 or over on January 1, 2022.

Leam Richardson

That means the likes of James Carragher, Scott Smith and even man of the moment Thelo Aasgaard are not considered senior players for the time being.

Interestingly, all loan players, irrespective of age, have to be included.

Following another busy transfer window, Leam Richardson's side currently have 23 ‘senior’ players under contract on their books.

This leaves Latics with two free slots to bring in a free agent, if the management deem it necessary.

However, the lists aren’t always immediately uploaded to the EFL’s website so we might have to endure a short wait.