Clock ticking for Wigan Athletic squad confirmation

Wigan Athletic have until the close of play on Tuesday to submit their 25-man squad list to the EFL.

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:04 pm

All clubs in the EFL’s three divisions are required to register their official list once the transfer window closes, whether it be the summer window or the winter version.

In the Championship, clubs are limited to naming 25 ‘senior’ players. A senior player is deemed to be a player aged 21 or over on January 1, 2022.

That means the likes of James Carragher, Scott Smith and even man of the moment Thelo Aasgaard are not considered senior players for the time being.

Interestingly, all loan players, irrespective of age, have to be included.

Following another busy transfer window, Leam Richardson's side currently have 23 ‘senior’ players under contract on their books.

This leaves Latics with two free slots to bring in a free agent, if the management deem it necessary.

However, the lists aren't always immediately uploaded to the EFL's website so we might have to endure a short wait.

However, the lists aren’t always immediately uploaded to the EFL’s website so we might have to endure a short wait.

Latics’ senior squad as it stands: Ben Amos, Jamie Jones, Tendayi Darikwa, Ryan Nyambe, Jack Whatmough, Jason Kerr, Curtis Tilt, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Tom Pearce, Joe Bennett, Max Power, Tom Naylor, Graeme Shinnie, Jordan Cousins, Gwion Edwards, Callum Lang, James McClean, Nathan Broadhead, Anthony Scully, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis, Will Keane.

