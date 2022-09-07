Wigan Athletic duo shortlisted for top gongs
Wigan Athletic duo Will Keane and Thelo Aasgaard are both up for top awards at the 2021/22 North West Football Awards.
Keane has again been nominated for the League One Player of the Season, which he won last year, on the back of another outstanding campaign.
The 29-year-old won the third tier’s golden boot, as his 26 goals helped Latics lift the League One title on the final day of the season.
He’s already up and running with two this term.
Aasgaard has also been nominated for 'The Athletic' Rising Star of the Season at the awards, after following up his first season in professional football with two game-winning goals in 14 appearances last term.
He scored Latics’ memorable winning goal at Luton last weekend.
The North West Football Awards will take place on Monday, November 7 at The Point, Emirates Old Trafford.
To cast your vote now, please click here!
Voting closes at 5.00 pm on Monday, October 3.