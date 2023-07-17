The 34-year-old was out of contract this summer, and he was named on the club's retained list as a player in negotiations over an extension.

However, this has not materialised, and he leaves after six seasons at the DW.

Jamie Jones will leave Latics this summer after six years at the DW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones took to social media to acknowledge the 'special place in my heart' that the club will hold.

"From the day I joined Wigan, I knew straight away how amazing this club was," he wrote.

"A close-knit family club with everything a player could ever wish for.

"Looking back after six years, I can say it was everything I thought it would be - and so much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have made so many great memories at this football club that will live with me for the rest of my life.

"Two promotions, surviving in the Championship after a relegation fight, and the most important one for me personally...fighting for this club's survival on and off the field in the worst circumstances of administration.

"To lead the team as captain and then survive is one of the greatest achievements in my football career to date.

"I have never been so proud of this club and that team as that season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, over the last 12 months with all the uncertainty we had, you all stuck by the football club to support us in such an incredible way, and it just shows what a great fanbase and club Wigan Athletic has.

"But it comes with a heavy heart to say I have left Wigan Athletic Football Club.

"All the support from all my peers has been incredible. I cannot thank all the managers, staff and especially all my goalkeeper coaches l've worked under.

"To give me the trust, leadership and responsibility has made me a better professional and person and has relayed what I tried to give back on and off the field at Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I cannot thank you, the fans, enough for all the support you have shown me and the club over the last six years.

"I wish the club nothing but success and stability in the future, and I hope the club will get back to where it belongs.

"Wigan will always hold a special place in my heart and I'm a fan for life. Thank you. Once a Tic, Always a Tic!"

Jones made over a century of appearances in a Latics shirt during his six-year stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He becomes the latest senior player to move on since the end of last season, as Shaun Maloney revamps his squad for the rebuild.

Tendayi Darikwa, Joe Bennett, Ryan Nyambe, Steven Caulker, Jordan Cousins, Gwion Edwards were all released at the end of their contracts.

And Tom Naylor, Graeme Shinnie, Anthony Scully, Max Power and Will Keane have all moved on to pastures new.