Wigan Athletic can take plenty of Hearts from their latest pre-season run-out
All the goals came in the first of two 60-minute 'matches', from Charlie Hughes, Stephen Humphrys and Scott Smith.
The second outing, which saw Latics fielding a much younger XI, finished goalless.
Hughes headed home the opening goal on 20 minutes, with a cool finish off Tom Pearce's inswinging free-kick.
Humphrys - who spent last season on loan at Hearts - doubled the lead on the half-hour after taking delivery of a Smith pass.
And Smith himself made it 3-0 on 52 minutes, with a bullet header after great work down the left from Callum McManaman.
James McClean wore the armband for the second game after his extended pre-season break following international duty.
Team A: Tickle; McHugh, Hughes, Morrison, Pearce; S Smith, M Smith; Humphrys, McManaman, Lang; Wyke.
Team B: Amos; Chentouf, Mitchell, Whatmough, McClean (Robinson); Adams, Adeeko; Sharif, Aasgaard, Brennan; Sze.