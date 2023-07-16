Wigan Athletic can take plenty of Hearts from their latest pre-season run-out

All the goals came in the first of two 60-minute 'matches', from Charlie Hughes, Stephen Humphrys and Scott Smith.

The second outing, which saw Latics fielding a much younger XI, finished goalless.

Scott Smith takes the congratulations after heading Latics' third goal off Callum McManaman's cross

Hughes headed home the opening goal on 20 minutes, with a cool finish off Tom Pearce's inswinging free-kick.

Humphrys - who spent last season on loan at Hearts - doubled the lead on the half-hour after taking delivery of a Smith pass.

And Smith himself made it 3-0 on 52 minutes, with a bullet header after great work down the left from Callum McManaman.

James McClean wore the armband for the second game after his extended pre-season break following international duty.

Team A: Tickle; McHugh, Hughes, Morrison, Pearce; S Smith, M Smith; Humphrys, McManaman, Lang; Wyke.