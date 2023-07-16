News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic can take plenty of Hearts from their latest pre-season run-out

Wigan Athletic again fielded two completely different sides as they continued their pre-season preparations with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Hearts at Leyland.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Jul 2023, 20:33 BST- 1 min read

All the goals came in the first of two 60-minute 'matches', from Charlie Hughes, Stephen Humphrys and Scott Smith.

The second outing, which saw Latics fielding a much younger XI, finished goalless.

Scott Smith takes the congratulations after heading Latics' third goal off Callum McManaman's crossScott Smith takes the congratulations after heading Latics' third goal off Callum McManaman's cross
Scott Smith takes the congratulations after heading Latics' third goal off Callum McManaman's cross
Hughes headed home the opening goal on 20 minutes, with a cool finish off Tom Pearce's inswinging free-kick.

Humphrys - who spent last season on loan at Hearts - doubled the lead on the half-hour after taking delivery of a Smith pass.

And Smith himself made it 3-0 on 52 minutes, with a bullet header after great work down the left from Callum McManaman.

James McClean wore the armband for the second game after his extended pre-season break following international duty.

Team A: Tickle; McHugh, Hughes, Morrison, Pearce; S Smith, M Smith; Humphrys, McManaman, Lang; Wyke.

Team B: Amos; Chentouf, Mitchell, Whatmough, McClean (Robinson); Adams, Adeeko; Sharif, Aasgaard, Brennan; Sze.

