The 59-year-old spent the last two seasons with Latics, having been brought to the club by Leam Richardson.

Kelly rejoins Preston, with whom he worked on the backroom staff between 2007-10.

Rob Kelly has rejoined Preston after two years with Latics

He also worked at Bury alongside North End manager Ryan Lowe.

“I’m really pleased Rob’s joining us as a first team coach," said Lowe. "He’s got a wealth of experience and that’s going to be vitally important to both the staff and the players.

“I worked with Rob for a short period in my early managerial career and I’ve kept in contact with him ever since.

“He’s somebody who’s helped me get to where I am today, so to have the opportunity to work with him again is fantastic.

