News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Coach secures Championship move after leaving Wigan Athletic

Rob Kelly has been named as Preston North End's new first-team coach just days after leaving Wigan Athletic.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

The 59-year-old spent the last two seasons with Latics, having been brought to the club by Leam Richardson.

Read More
Maloney makes future pledge as Wigan Athletic confirm double deal

Kelly rejoins Preston, with whom he worked on the backroom staff between 2007-10.

Rob Kelly has rejoined Preston after two years with LaticsRob Kelly has rejoined Preston after two years with Latics
Rob Kelly has rejoined Preston after two years with Latics
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also worked at Bury alongside North End manager Ryan Lowe.

“I’m really pleased Rob’s joining us as a first team coach," said Lowe. "He’s got a wealth of experience and that’s going to be vitally important to both the staff and the players.

“I worked with Rob for a short period in my early managerial career and I’ve kept in contact with him ever since.

“He’s somebody who’s helped me get to where I am today, so to have the opportunity to work with him again is fantastic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think it’s a big coup to be able to bring Rob to Preston, and I’m looking forward to having him as part of the coaching staff.”

Related topics:Ryan LoweCoachPreston North EndPrestonLeam Richardson