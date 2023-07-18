Coach secures Championship move after leaving Wigan Athletic
The 59-year-old spent the last two seasons with Latics, having been brought to the club by Leam Richardson.
Kelly rejoins Preston, with whom he worked on the backroom staff between 2007-10.
He also worked at Bury alongside North End manager Ryan Lowe.
“I’m really pleased Rob’s joining us as a first team coach," said Lowe. "He’s got a wealth of experience and that’s going to be vitally important to both the staff and the players.
“I worked with Rob for a short period in my early managerial career and I’ve kept in contact with him ever since.
“He’s somebody who’s helped me get to where I am today, so to have the opportunity to work with him again is fantastic.
“I think it’s a big coup to be able to bring Rob to Preston, and I’m looking forward to having him as part of the coaching staff.”