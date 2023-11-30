Why Shaun Maloney could be the odd one out in Wigan Athletic's Wembley connection

Shaun Maloney could well be the odd man out regarding Wigan Athletic's famous FA Cup victory at Wembley in 2013.

Shaun Maloney celebrates winning the 2013 FA Cup final - a game he didn't watch back until this year

Because it took him more than a decade to even watch back the final to check if it was real!

"No, the only time I've watched it back was for the FA Cup reunion dinner (at the DW Stadium) back in May," laughed the Latics boss, whose side travel to York in round two this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it was playing during the dinner, while most of us were chatting, so I didn't even get to watch it in too much detail.

"I remember looking at the data of the game quite recently, because I had a perception in my mind of how it went, and it was quite similar.

"But it took 10 years to watch it back."

Maloney is also not one for basing in the glory of that day back at home.

"The medal is safely tucked away in a box, along with the playing strip, club suit, everything from that day, programme...and also the semi-final," he revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No, I don't have anything like that on show in the house at home, nothing like that.

"My mum and dad and family have some of my stuff, but there's not too much in my house."

The Scot obviously gets his FA Cup fix during the week at the club, with plenty of images adorning both the DW Stadium and Christopher Park training ground.

That said, Maloney doesn't want his players to feel they are living in the shadow of the club's greatest day, as they attempt to write history of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I never really speak to my players about it, even though I know how much it means to the club and everyone connected," he added.

"It's everywhere you look around the club and the town, but I'm also aware my players don't need to be hearing about it all the time.

"I spoke about the past before the Exeter game in the last round, but it was as much about beating Pep (Guardiola) and his (Manchester City) team here in 2018, and also going to the semi-final under Uwe (Rosler) in 2014.

"I want this group to create their own memories, but we also know we can't take anything for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My players know how important all the games are, including this one at York.

"This club also has a strong history in the competition, not just in 2013, but also in 2014 and 2018, and a few others.