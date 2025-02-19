Jason Kerr tries to get his head to a Latics set-piece

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliott reckoned Tuesday night's 1-1 draw was 'definitely a point gained' against a Wigan Athletic side that were 'no doubt the better team'.

Dale Taylor opened the scoring for Latics six minutes before half-time, converting a teasing left-wing cross from Ronan Darcy, who was a Crawley player until last month.

However, the home side levelled inside three minutes thanks to a blistering strike from Charlie Barker.

And despite Taylor hitting a post and having two more 'goals' chalked off for offside in the second half, honours ended even.

"It's a point gained, isn't it?" assessed Elliott. “I think it was probably the effects of the last few games, the physicality and obviously everything tonight. We tried to freshen the team up as much as possible to give ourselves the best energy.

"There are probably seven or eight lads carrying knocks and whatnot. I thought the application and the mentality was terrific. The lads were dead on their feet out there.

"Wigan were the better team, there's no doubt about that. I love the mentality of the lads to stay in the game, despite the fact that we didn't get the play right.

“We didn't threaten them as much as we could, although we had good chances at times. To be able to stay resolute, defend the set-pieces, defend the onslaught and dig in for each other, I was really proud of the lads for that.

"I'd definitely say it's a point gained. We want to win every game, especially at home. You've got to take the positives in scenarios like this, but we need to make sure we reset for Saturday because it's been a tough run.”

The result leaves Latics six points clear of the relegation zone, while Burton Albion have leapfrogged Crawley into fourth-bottom spot on goal difference.

Elliott, though, was determined to 'take the positives' on a bitterly cold evening in West Sussex.

"You want to come away with a clean sheet but I think, ultimately, they have very good wingers," he added. "We didn't get the press right, so they were getting to wide areas too early.

"A lot of the crosses were stopped at the source, hence why the corners come. We did get overloaded. We defended the box well, but there's things we could have done better. The frustration for me was that they're a good team and have good patterns and they do get out, but we made it a bit too easy for them.

"Secondly, on transition, when we were having the moments, especially in that second-half period for 10, 15 minutes, where we looked like we were getting on top and getting back into our rhythm, we weren't as aggressive in terms of the lock-up and stepping on them to allow the second, third, fourth phases of attack.

"It's a learning curve, but ultimately, I think the one thing now you can't question with this group is they put their bodies, everything on the line, they run themselves into the ground and they've earned a point from that. I think, just being brutally honest, maybe a couple of months ago that isn't the case, so take the positives and move on.”