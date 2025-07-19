Crewe Alexandra make their move for Wigan Athletic wideman - with Burton Albion and Barrow also watching developments

By Paul Kendrick
Published 19th Jul 2025, 20:44 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2025, 20:51 BST
Dion Rankine could be on his way to League Twoplaceholder image
Dion Rankine could be on his way to League Two
Wigan Athletic have opened the door for Dion Rankine to leave the club, with League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra a potential destination.

The 22-year-old winger wasn't involved in Saturday's 4-2 pre-season victory at Accrington Stanley.

placeholder image
Read More
Wigan Athletic boss reacts to come-from-behind victory at Accrington Stanley

That's because Crewe registered their interest in him on the morning of the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result, Rankine was given permission to travel to Gresty Road to take in the Railwaymen's 4-0 hammering of Birmingham City in friendly action.

Wigan Today understands Crewe would like to take Rankine on a season-long loan which, as long as the terms are agreeable, Latics would be open to.

The player's natural position does not appear to fit into Ryan Lowe's rigid style of play, which has already seen Steven Sessegnon transfer-listed for the same reason.

Now Crewe have shown their hand, Latics are now expecting other interested parties to show themselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

League One side Burton Albion – who last week signed Toby Sibbick – have been mentioned as potential suitors, as well as Barrow in League Two.

Head coach Lowe has brought in five new players this summer, all five of which are attacking options.

He’s admitted the need to trim the squad accordingly, and Rankine always looked to be one of the more likely options to depart.

The Londoner, who arrived from Chelsea last summer, scored once in 26 appearances for Latics last term.

Related topics:League TwoBurton AlbionRyan Lowe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice