Dion Rankine could be on his way to League Two

Wigan Athletic have opened the door for Dion Rankine to leave the club, with League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra a potential destination.

The 22-year-old winger wasn't involved in Saturday's 4-2 pre-season victory at Accrington Stanley.

That's because Crewe registered their interest in him on the morning of the game.

As a result, Rankine was given permission to travel to Gresty Road to take in the Railwaymen's 4-0 hammering of Birmingham City in friendly action.

Wigan Today understands Crewe would like to take Rankine on a season-long loan which, as long as the terms are agreeable, Latics would be open to.

The player's natural position does not appear to fit into Ryan Lowe's rigid style of play, which has already seen Steven Sessegnon transfer-listed for the same reason.

Now Crewe have shown their hand, Latics are now expecting other interested parties to show themselves.

League One side Burton Albion – who last week signed Toby Sibbick – have been mentioned as potential suitors, as well as Barrow in League Two.

Head coach Lowe has brought in five new players this summer, all five of which are attacking options.

He’s admitted the need to trim the squad accordingly, and Rankine always looked to be one of the more likely options to depart.

The Londoner, who arrived from Chelsea last summer, scored once in 26 appearances for Latics last term.