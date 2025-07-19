Ryan Lowe saw 'good and not so good' things from Latics at Accrington

Ryan Lowe admitted the 4-2 pre-season victory at Accrington produced some 'good and not so good' aspects of his Wigan Athletic side.

The home side led 2-0 on the hour mark thanks to a brace from skipper Shaun Whalley, the second one a penalty after Will Aimson had been penalised for a foul.

But following a raft of substitutions, the last half hour was all Latics as Dara Costelloe and Maleace Asamoah Jnr both bagged braces to complete - on paper at least - a relatively comfortable win.

"I'm obviously pleased with the four goals, although some of it wasn't so good," said Lowe.

"I thought for 25 minutes of the first half we looked good, we created some good chances, put some good crosses in.

"Lo and behold we give the ball away in a secure area, which they score from, and it's tremendously disappointing.

"At the beginning of the second half, we gave away a sloppy penalty, which is also disappointing because we don't want to do that.

"Sometimes when you're in two minds it's just a case of clearing your lines, or pick the right pass, but we didn't do that.

"We were always going to make the changes at that stage of the game, and the lads who came on obviously gave us a lot of energy which made the difference.

"Maybe a few of them were determined to prove me wrong, believing they should be playing...I know it's only pre-season but you've always got something to prove.

"Scoring four goals against anyone is pleasing, especially when two of your strikers get two goals each, which I want.

"Overall, and we've said this among the coaching staff, this is just what we needed, because we'll watch it back and take so much out of it - the good and the not so good.

"We need to tidy up in a few areas, which they will, because they're a good set of lads, but this is what pre-season is for.

"I've said all along that the scorelines are irrelevant, but scoring four goals and creating so many chances is always good to see."