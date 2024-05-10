Cult hero bids emotional farewell to Wigan Athletic
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 26-year-old - who was Latics' top scorer this term - has failed to agree terms on a new deal, and will test the market as a free agent.
"It’s with a heavy heart that my time at Wigan has come to an end," he posted on social media shortly before Latics released their annual retained list.
"After speaking with the manager, and learning of the new structure and cut backs the club will be taking under the new ownership, unfortunately the club and I couldn’t come to an agreement on my contract for me to stay.
"I would have loved to be a part of this great club for longer but this is a short career and you have to decide what’s best for yourself and your family in the long term.
"I have made friends for life at this club, made amazing memories and received support from the fans that I will appreciate forever.
"Thank you so much everything. I wish the club nothing but the best in the future.
“Once a Tic @laticsofficial"
Humphrys is one of five seniors who have played their last games for the club, alongside Ben Amos, Josh Magennis, Tom Pearce and Charlie Wyke.
Latics remain in talks with Jordan Jones, Jason Kerr, Callum McManaman and Harry McHugh about extending their contracts by at least another 12 months.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.