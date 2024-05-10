Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our panel of Latics experts run the rule over another campaign that produced the full range of emotions – and in the end proved to be an unqualified success.

Alan Rogers:

Well that's it. One of the strangest seasons in Wigan Athletic's already crazy history has come to an end. So how do we judge whether it's been a success or a failure? Or do we need to make a judgement at all? I guess the only thing we will all agree on is we will probably all have different views on how it turned out.

Going back to the start, almost exactly 12 months, and I was at the funeral of a good friend. I bumped into someone who I hadn't seen in a while and, in a desperate attempt to talk about something that wasn't related to funerals, he asked me what I thought about our new owner. I was slightly puzzled and replied the owners had been in place for a fair while now and weren't really 'new' any more. 'No', he replied, 'not those owners, the new owner - Mike Danson'. He must have seen the surprise on my face, because he laughed and assured me it was true.

Martial Godo says goodbye to the Latics fans after his last appearance for the club

I knew my friend was well-connected so had no reason to doubt him, but I still didn't really believe him. The club obviously had problems with late salary payments etc, but I was sure things weren't that bad. I asked my friend if this news was common knowledge and he just shrugged, but I decided to keep it to myself...mainly because it was so unexpected and, to be honest, fairly unbelievable. Anyway my good intentions only lasted a few hours before I told various family members but swore them to silence, because I didn't want to be seen as starting a ridiculous rumour. I was amazed when, a month or so later, the rumour was actually proved to be true.

Anyway, that's now all water under the bridge and ancient history. The only reason I'm repeating the story again is that, in those weeks before the takeover was officially announced, I had time to gather my thoughts about the situation. As the days went by, I began to get more and more excited about the prospect of being taken over by an incredibly rich, local man. Not only that, a self-made businessman who seemed to have his head screwed on.

I still didn't totally believe this was happening, because our Middle Eastern owners appeared to have genuinely been spending money to get the club moving again. And that apparently, seems to have been the problem. When the news finally unfolded, it was revealed the last administration had been given a Golden Goose...and had proceeded to lob Golden Eggs into a deep, dark black hole.

Personally, I had no real bad feelings about Talal and his team. The kindest thing I can find to say is that they probably meant well, but were basically incompetent. As far as I am aware, they had no ulterior motives...but I could be mistaken. They were very engaging and seemed like a breath of fresh air after the previous regime. The previous Far Eastern owners were remote and uncommunicative, while Talal and his pens were new and exciting.

Anyway, the ordinary 'fan in the street' never discovers the complete story in cases like this, but it was over. The important thing was: we hopefully learn our lessons and move on. So another important chapter was about to start in our history, and surely this time it was going to work. I mean, what could possibly go wrong? Given everything I expected from our new owner, surely he would just sweep in, throw a load of money at the problems, and all would be well?

Obviously we had an eight-point deduction and financial limitations, but that was only a minor inconvenience given our new circumstances. But then we found out why Mr Danson was a successful businessman. The extent of the financial mess he inherited was revealed, and it quickly became obvious the new administration would not allow this to happen again. So suddenly the situation became a lot more serious.

In addition to the eight points and financial penalties, we also realised the new owner simply wouldn't buy us out of trouble again. So at the start of the new season we definitely had mixed feelings among the fans. The majority were happy to still have a club and hopefully a long-term future. But there were some people who complained about Shaun Maloney, the pies on the concourse, various players, the fact we had a rich owner who wouldn’t spend money (even though there was a transfer embargo!)...to be honest, some people found something different to complain about every week.

It was annoying and tedious, but we are all entitled to our opinions, and it would be a sad world if we were all the same. Having said that, I do believe most of the anonymous social media snipers wouldn't share my opinion about being entitled to our opinions. Some seem to think that only their rantings can be true. To put it another way, I compare the anonymous keyboard warriors to the cretins who park in invalid car spaces. Not only do they not care that they are taking up the space, they seem proud to do so.

Anyway, rant over. Just wanted to point out that, although there had been some lively debate throughout the season, most people kept it civil and fairly sensible. And there was a lot to debate. We had to play a lot of youngsters, there were inconsistent results, and also we had a constant fear that things may get worse. Actually, most football fans live with a constant fear of failure because, after all, there can only be a very small number of winners and the potential for a lot of losers. But at Wigan, I think we felt that fear more strongly last season, mainly because of the strange situation we had found ourselves in over recent years.

So getting back to my main question before I went off on a tangent...was last season a success? As far as I am concerned, it was definitely so, and for several reasons. I’m not going to list them all, because I’m sure others who contribute to this page will do it better. But I think the whole season was summed up by the expression on Shaun Maloney’s face as he walked around the pitch at the end of the last match. It was a mixture of pride, relief and a sense of achievement. He had led the club through extraordinary circumstances, faced a myriad of problems, and had to listen to some strange comments from some of our own fans...and he successfully came through it with his head held high.

Of course he couldn’t do it alone. He was supported by an amazing cast of players, backroom staff, stadium staff, owners and of course the fans – particularly the amazing away fans – who all played their part. It’s too early for me to even think about next season. So I’m happy with the way the season turned out, especially with all the limitations we were lumbered with. But the best thing of all, the cherry on top of the cake...we beat the team from Horwich, home and away! Onwards and upwards!

Matt Auffrey:

We can officially put a bow on the 23/24 season. We have partaken in four separate competitions and 55 total matches. We’ve seen our form rise and dip in an incredibly unpredictable manner. As a result, our first mid-table finish in 15 years came about in a surprisingly entertaining manner, despite our league status being relatively secure for the final few months of the campaign. We enter the off-season with more than enough talking points to keep our fanbase occupied for the next three months.

However, before we look ahead to the numerous off-the-pitch happenings of the future, it’s important to recognise the significance of ending the season on a high note last Saturday. Our 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at the DW saw Latics dominate from the very first kick. We created several strong chances within the opening minutes of the game, and secured a well-deserved goal through Josh Magennis at the half-hour mark. A rocket from outside of the box by Jonny Smith in the 48th minute put the game to bed. Latics fell just short of finding a third goal, but that didn’t dampen the atmosphere in the least bit.

It was all smiles when the full-time whistle blew. Less than one year removed from being on the brink of insolvency, our club found renewed life under the ownership of Mike Danson, and officially achieved a successful first season under our new regime. We finished the campaign with three consecutive victories and were unbeaten over our final five matches. Our final two goal scorers - Magennis and Smith - could hardly break into the starting XI over the first half of the season. Yet, both played an integral role in helping us end the season in such stellar form.

Those two players represent just a few of the many examples of how the playing squad and the club itself have grown over the past 12 months. There has been plenty to criticise over the past season, but what’s in the past is in the past. We should trust Shaun Maloney and his staff to learn from our recent shortcomings and utilise that information to help fortify the squad and adjust our playing style as needed over the summer months. When the next league campaign begins, we’ll be on an even playing field with the rest of the division, which marks a fresh start that could not be any more appreciated.

As for now, let’s all make an effort to disconnect from sweating over every future Latics-related update that's to come. Whether it’s the League One play-offs, Championship relegation battle, or Premier League title race, there’s lots of exciting football to come that we can simply enjoy as fans of the game.

RedNed:

End of the season and it was nicely finished off with a win against Bristol Rovers. It's been a mostly solid campaign for the Latics, and overall it's a job well done by the manager and the rest of the staff and players. The aim of the club at the start of this season was to stay up and negate the eight-point deduction placed upon us. Expectations grew as a couple of good early wins propelled us forwards and wiped out the eight-point penalty within a few weeks. There were some poor displays as well as the season went forwards, notably the heavy defeat at Bristol Rovers. The more reasoned spectator would have appreciated that - with a team assembled from free transfers, loans and academy players, inconsistency - was only to be expected.

Credit, though, should go to the manager who, throughout that past 18 months, has held himself with dignity and grace. He doesn't get carried away with good results, and doesn't panic when we suffer bad results. Onto the summer, and we will see what it brings in terms of players leaving and players being recruited. Whatever happens, though, we have a manager who cares for the club...and that in itself is worth its weight in gold. Up the Latics!

Ed Bazeley:

Just under 12 months ago, we did not know whether or not Wigan Athletic would exist as an entity prior to the 2023/24 campaign. But Saturday was the perfect epitome of everything that is great about this football club. That sense of defying the odds and obtaining a top-half finish despite beginning the campaign with an eight-point deduction. And from a fans’ point of view, that sense of belonging, that place to go on a Saturday afternoon, that nothing else can quite replicate. The 12.30pm kick-off did not dampen spirits, as many still enjoyed a cheeky pint or two prior to kick-off in the outdoor fan zone, while others enjoyed their ice cream in the sunshine.

And what a way to end the day, with a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers courtesy of a Josh Magennis goal and a Jonny Smith screamer. Normally when Latics finish a League One campaign, we finish it on a high note which sees the players with champions’ medals around their necks. Such a feat was not possible this season, but finishing 12th in such trying circumstances - and with a squad brimming with youthful talent - is a great achievement in itself. Fans will have to temper their expectations somewhat this summer transfer window, as we may not assemble the same sort of third tier dream team compiled (albeit very irresponsibly) by the previous ownership group.

But Shaun Maloney and Gregor Rioch are seemingly excellent scouts, as free signings such as Jonny and Matt Smith have been excellent additions, while Luke Chambers and Martial Godo were crafty loan signings who have been more than handy. We could do worse than go back in for both of those two and, in Godo’s case, a loan return to Latics could be ideal for a Premier League Academy player who is clearly very talented, but who could work on his end product and consistency. It would be more difficult to land another deal for Chambers, as he seemingly has the ability to play Championship standard football come August, but why not try? After all, he knows the club now, and has been thriving here.

In terms of players who are out of contract, I’d love to see Latics retain the services of both Jordan Jones and Stephen Humphrys. The pair are seemingly not against staying in WN5, but the gratitude they showed towards the club on social media may suggest exits are in the offing. But with those two, we could see a James McClean style situation, whereby neither specifically wants to leave the club, but may find more suitable offers elsewhere, and that’s fair enough. Meanwhile, Magennis has been in great form over the last two games, and is playing like a man who is wanting a fresh contract. Regardless of who we sign this transfer window, we are a club heading in the right direction, and without the deduction we’d have ended up just six points shy of the play-off places.

Over the course of a 46 game season, these may be six silly dropped points that could be gained next campaign. Saturday may well have played witness to at least one of Charlie Hughes or Sam Tickle’s last ever game for Latics, as both are absolute superstars relatively speaking, and are thoroughly deserving of their statuses as England youth internationals. It would be no surprise to see either snapped up by Championship or Premier League clubs. But we should be proud our football club can overcome so many obstacles and still nurture such great talent, and we should be proud of the 2023/24 campaign. Onwards and upwards, up the Tics, see you at the Joseph's Goal Latics Legends game on Saturday, and let’s have a good summer!

Colin Garner:

How good was Saturday's game against Bristol? I personally thoroughly enjoyed everything about it. Thelo...wow, very Zidane-esque. Big Josh...superb! The atmosphere was decent too. I couldn't really find fault with anything really. I suppose the only criticism I could say is 'why didn't they play like that all season?' Anyway, the season is done and dusted, we've done 'alreet' considering every man and his dog was against us, and it was great to see Shaun and the boys acknowledge the supporters at the end, and vice versa. I'm going to miss my lad & dad days, something I never had as a kid, so I cherish every match with my lad.

Seeing some of the players posts on socials after, you can clearly see the bond and respect the players have for each other, and it's going to be a shame to see that team go their separate ways as we know is inevitable. But I wanna see a Jordan Jones cross onto Josh Stones bonce! A lot of work will be going on behind the scenes now in preparation for the new season, and at least recruitment is already underway instead of June/July last year! Overall, it's been a good season, and I'm looking forward to the play-off push next term. I said it last week, but I'll say it again...I wish you all a great summer, and see you next season!

Tony Moon:

There’s a kind of hush, from all those who said: 'we’ll go down'.

Now they’re wearing a frown, just because they’ve all been proven wrong … you know who I mean.

Cos a few of us, well okay more than a few, me and you,

And a few thousand more, we all believed in Shaun, even when we played poor.

So listen very carefully, wi’ a team full o’ kids and loans, you’ll see what I mean, it wasn’t a dream.

We started off on minus eight, played stuff that were great, (well at times), and finished half-way - it’s more than we hoped for.

So just take in that hush … of people eating their words, every one,

They called Maloney a clown, they slagged the players too, said they weren’t good enough … but now they’ll deny it.

And next season too, they’ll be at it again, just as soon as when