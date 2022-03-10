Cup heartache 'behind us', insists Wigan Athletic sharpshooter

Latics' top scorer also says the group has 'rallied round' skipper Tendayi Darikwa, who missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out.

"He's obviously disappointed, because he's a natural winner," said Keane. "But when it comes down to penalties, that's just the way it goes.

Will Keane celebrates scoring his penalty against Sutton

"We've already had a few penalty shoot-out wins this year, but anyone can miss a penalty.

"Everyone's rallied round him because they know it could have been anyone on the night.

"We're all in it together, we win or lose as a group, and it's all behind us now.

"Obviously the mood after the game was down.

"The lads were desperate to get to Wembley, and once you get to the semi-final, it's so close.

"To be fair to Sutton, they were really good in the game but in the last 20 minutes, they were on the back foot and we just couldn’t create that chance to score.

“They defended their box really well and full credit to them, but we haven’t got time to be disappointed for too long.

"It's a shame we haven't been able to give the club and the fans that day out at Wembley.

"But we've had a chat and we know we need to move on from it quickly, there's no time for disappointment.