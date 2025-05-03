Dale Taylor ends loan spell from Nottingham Forest with 11th goal as Wigan Athletic rescue point at Northampton Town
Latics were indebted to Sam Tickle for keeping them on level terms inside six minutes.
A Northampton free-kick was curled in and got a goalbound touch from an outstretched foot, only for a grounded Tickle to stick out an arm out to stop it on the line.
But the home side did take the lead on 33 minutes - which stemmed from a Latics corner.
Northampton quickly cleared the ball, and Nesta Guinnes-Walker released Tariqe Fosu, who turned inside Jensen Weir before firing into the far corner past Tickle.
That was Weir's last involvement, with Jon Mellish - who was due to be on the start line for Sunday's Gateshead Marathon - replacing him before the interval.
Latics briefly threatened in the second half when skipper Jason Kerr saw a header nodded off the line by Mitch Pinnock, before Maleace Asamoah Jnr saw a deflected shot easily saved.
Kerr was able to continue only after receiving lengthy treatment for a head knock, which was partly the reason why the fourth official’s board saw 11 minutes added at the end.
And midway through the added time, James Carragher’s cross from the right took a slight deflection on its way to Taylor, who fired home from a yard to the delight of the away fans behind the goal.
There was still time for Will Aimson to receive a straight red card with literally the last kick of the campaign, as he caught the Town goalkeeper with an outstretched boot as he attempted to flick the ball home.
