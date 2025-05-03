Dale Taylor celebrates his dramatic late leveller with James Carragher

Dale Taylor bundled in a 96th-minute equaliser to extend Wigan Athletic’s unbeaten run at the end of the season to eight matches thanks to a 1-1 draw at Northampton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics were indebted to Sam Tickle for keeping them on level terms inside six minutes.

Read more:

Ryan Lowe cites Wigan Athletic future hope regarding James Carragher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northampton free-kick was curled in and got a goalbound touch from an outstretched foot, only for a grounded Tickle to stick out an arm out to stop it on the line.

But the home side did take the lead on 33 minutes - which stemmed from a Latics corner.

Northampton quickly cleared the ball, and Nesta Guinnes-Walker released Tariqe Fosu, who turned inside Jensen Weir before firing into the far corner past Tickle.

That was Weir's last involvement, with Jon Mellish - who was due to be on the start line for Sunday's Gateshead Marathon - replacing him before the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics briefly threatened in the second half when skipper Jason Kerr saw a header nodded off the line by Mitch Pinnock, before Maleace Asamoah Jnr saw a deflected shot easily saved.

Kerr was able to continue only after receiving lengthy treatment for a head knock, which was partly the reason why the fourth official’s board saw 11 minutes added at the end.

And midway through the added time, James Carragher’s cross from the right took a slight deflection on its way to Taylor, who fired home from a yard to the delight of the away fans behind the goal.

There was still time for Will Aimson to receive a straight red card with literally the last kick of the campaign, as he caught the Town goalkeeper with an outstretched boot as he attempted to flick the ball home.