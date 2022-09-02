Deadline-day drama for Wigan Athletic recruit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old Lincoln forward became Latics' fifth and final deadline-day arrival, with the move being confirmed by both clubs after the 11pm cut-off.

For Scully, an expected quiet evening turned into a hugely eventful few hours which saw him go to bed a Championship player.

Anthony Scully

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I got the call at half six, and I had to get into the car and get here as quick as I could," he said. "And I’m absolutely delighted.

“I knew of the interest at the end of the season when the club went up, and in the last couple of weeks, it’s ramped up.

"It’s come down to the last day, and I didn’t know whether it would go through or not.

"But luckily enough it’s gone through and I’m really delighted."

The former Republic of Ireland youth international netted 37 goals in 106 appearances for the Imps, including one in the 2-1 victory over Latics two seasons ago at Sincil Bank.

Having admired Latics' journey over the years from afar, he can't wait to get stuck into the task of helping Leam Richardson’s men consolidate back in the Championship.

“It’s a massive football club," he said. “They are former FA Cup winners, and a former Premier League club, so to come to a club like this in the Championship is great.

“I have played against them a couple of times, and just to be able to come to a club of this size in the Championship is a good opportunity.

“I feel the step up is what I needed and what I wanted.

"I’ve had a couple of good years in League One, and it comes down to the manager who has the confidence to bring me in.

"He likes me as a player which is important.

“I’m stepping up into the Championship with this football club, and with the manager and everyone around it, I think it is the perfect step for me.”