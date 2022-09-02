Wigan Athletic new-boy's unusual route to the top

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old centre-back joins Leam Richardson's side on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

He caught the eye of Latics chiefs last term when a similar arrangement saw him help Rotherham United win promotion - in second spot - from League One.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Prior to that, though, Edmonds-Green's journey to the top is far from the normal path trodden.

He started his career at the Nike Academy before catching the attention of Huddersfield, who signed him in 2018.

Loan spells at Bromley, Swindon and then Rotherham have paved the way for his move to the DW, and he's anxious now to take the next step.

“I was at the Nike Academy, and I got picked up there from Huddersfield,” he said. “I’ve been at Huddersfield for six and a half years and this is my fifth loan.

"Most of the time when I’ve been out on loan, I’ve got success so I’m hoping to do that here as well.

“I just want to add to the group, and play as many games as I can.

"I want to help the group, and hopefully we can carry on winning games and see where it takes us.”

Rotherham initially wanted to keep Edmonds-Green in South Yorkshire for another year, before being forced to press ahead with other targets.

That allowed Latics to swoop, and the man himself can't wait to add his skill set to a League One title-winning squad.

“I’m a ball-playing central defender," he added. “I’m a player who loves to defend, and hopefully I will be able to add a few goals and assists to my game.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to the gaffer, and I have only heard good things, so I just can’t wait to get going.

“Seeing how Wigan played last year and how the players got on together, it’s something that I’m excited to be a part of."