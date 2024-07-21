Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Defender Sean Clare has left Wigan Athletic for fellow League One side Leyton Orient.

The 27-year-old was only with Latics for 12 months, after arriving last summer from Charlton.

He made 38 appearances last season, scoring once, and was a member of the leadership group.

"I’m really happy to be joining the club," said Clare, who hails from Hackney. "I grew up locally and this feels like a great time to be joining Leyton Orient.

“I know a lot of the lads already and they have all had good things to say about the club and the gaffer.

"The club had a good year last season and I hope that I can come in and help us build on that. I’m really looking forward to heading out to Spain with the team and getting to work.”

Orient have shelled out an undisclosed fee to land the player, who becomes their fifth summer signing.

“First and foremost, Sean is an experienced League One player, and he also has experience in the Championship and Scottish Premier League," said O's head coach Richie Wellens.

"He can cover several areas for us, has a lot of pace and athleticism, is a good size and a very good footballer. I think he is a really good signing for us.

“In that right-back area, he will give us a lot of options. He will provide competition for Tom James and also gives Jayden Sweeney competition, as TJ can play both sides.”

Director of football Martin Ling added: “Sean has a lot of experience at this level and we believe that he still has his best years ahead of him.

"He is a very versatile player who can play at full-back, in midfield or at centre-back.

“We have watched him a lot over the last few years and have had some great character references for him this summer.

"He carries the ball well from whatever position he plays in and can have a big impact at both ends of the pitch.”

Clare has also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Bury, Accrington Stanley, Gillingham, Hearts, Oxford United, Burton Albion and Charlton Athletic.

He later took to social media to issue his own farewell to the Latics fans.

"Thank you to the manager, players, fans and all the staff at @LaticsOfficial,” he tweeted. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time there and helping in a difficult season. I wish everyone all the best going forward, but sometimes football is football. Made some great memories and friends. Thanks Tics.”