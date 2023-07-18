Defender would do it all again after ending three-year stint with Wigan Athletic

The 31-year-old centre-back made history after joining Latics from Rotherham in FOUR successive transfer windows.

And his tenure at the DW was also eventful, as he helped Latics pull off the greatest of great escapes before winning the League One title the following season.

Curtis Tilt has joined Salford City after three eventful years with Latics

Tilt’s final year with Latics was rather less enjoyable, with the club suffering relegation after a car-crash campaign on and off the field.

But he he insisted he'd do it all again after signing for the League Two Ammies.

"Well, where do I start?" he wrote on social media. "What a rollercoaster of a three years it's been...from signing in three consecutive windows on loan, to then finally signing on a permanent basis, from admin to League One champions, then to last season, which was a story of its own…

"But now the takeover, and hopefully the club is going in the right direction.

"Thank you to the fans for your support while playing for your club.

"I loved every minute of it, so many ups and downs, but I wouldn't change it.

"We overcame the lows together and celebrated the highs even more.

"And I will never forget celebrating being League One champions with you all in Revolution!

"I wish you and all the players all the best in the season ahead.

"Once a Tic, always a Tic!"

On his move to Salford, he added: “I’m pleased to be here, buzzing to get it over the line.

"I had a few talks with the staff and the gaffer here, I like the direction the club is going in, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“The gaffer said he wants me to come in and be a voice, be a big part of the changing room and help direct us to the targets we really want to hit.

“I’ll always give my all for the badge, I’ve got an aggressive style, I’m quick and try to dominate the opponent I’m against.

“I can try and bring some guidance to the younger lads, tell them what it’s like to win leagues and be successful in the game.

"Whether it’s non-league football or the professional game, the standards should always be the same.”

Tilt made a century of appearances for Latics, scoring six goals.

"We wish Curtis well in his future career and thank him for his efforts," read a Latics statement.

Tilt becomes the THIRTEENTH senior player to move on since the end of last season, as Shaun Maloney revamps his squad for the rebuild.

Tendayi Darikwa, Joe Bennett, Ryan Nyambe, Steven Caulker, Jordan Cousins, Gwion Edwards were all released at the end of their contracts.

And Tom Naylor, Graeme Shinnie, Anthony Scully, Max Power, Will Keane and Jamie Jones have all moved on to pastures new.

